Northport relief drive gearing up for western Mississippi tornado survivors

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Love and support are pouring into tornado-damaged Mississippi this week, three days after a massive tornado swept through western Mississippi killing 26 people.

Part of that support will soon come from Northport.

Bobby Herndon and his team say they need a lot, anything from bottled water, sanitary and cleaning supplies, protective gloves.. just about anything except clothes for right now.

Bobby Herndon himself is out of the country this week, but his brother Scott Herndon is leading the charge to fill up a small trailer at Bobby Herndon’s surveying office in Northport.

Scott Herndon says they started the relief drive last Friday and so far have collected several cases of bottled water. The first trip to Mississippi could come as early as Tuesday.

“Let me say this; the generosity of the citizens of Northport and Tuscaloosa have been overwhelming. Bobby has been more involved in the face-to-face basis, but others have come along beside him to support. It’s just amazing the generosity of the people of this area,” said Scott Herndon.

Scott Herndon says his destination point as of now is Amory, Mississippi.

