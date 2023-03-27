Man’s body found on road in Jefferson Co. after being dumped from vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on a road.

Sheriff’s Deputies were called March 26 around 10:56 a.m. to investigate a report of a man lying in the road near the 1000 block of 5th Avenue in Brighton.

The Brighton Fire Department arrived on the scene, but were unable to revive the man.

Evidence on the scene shows the body was dumped from a vehicle at that location, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

Anyone with information about the man’s death, is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.