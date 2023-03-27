JCCO searching for families of 2 men found dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the families of two dead men.

The coroner’s office says 72-year-old Douglas Joseph Pendleton was found unresponsive inside his Gardendale residence on March 14 by police performing a welfare check at the request of a concerned neighbor and friend.

Pendleton died of natural causes.

All attempts to identify and locate his family have failed. It is believed Pendleton has family living in California, but their names and whereabouts are unknown.

The coroner’s office says 35-year-old Kelly Bell was found unresponsive inside his Bessemer apartment on March 24 by a concerned friend performing a welfare check.

His cause of death is pending, with no evidence of trauma or foul play, according to the coroner’s office.

All attempts to identify and locate Bell’s family have failed. In 2020, he listed a home address in the 400 block of 9th Street South in Bessemer.

If you have any information about these men and/or their families, please contact the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

