Greater Birmingham Humane Society collecting donations for Mississippi shelters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society announced on Facebook that they are collecting donations for South Delta Animal Rescue and the Amory Humane Society in response to the tornadoes that devastated the area.

GBHS is taking supplies to the shelters in Mississippi on Thursday or Friday this week. They are looking for food, toys, leashes, collars and other supplies to help pet owners through this difficult time.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 300 Snow Drive in Birmingham, or purchased through their Amazon wish list linked here.

GBHS’s full video regarding donations can see viewed below.

🚨 Donations needed for Mississippi Shelters🚨 Following the devastating tornados that went through areas of Mississippi over the weekend, we are asking for donations to help support these shelters in need. In the coming days, we will be sending food to both South Delta Animal Rescue and the Amory Humane Society. Donations can be dropped off at 300 Snow Drive, or purchased through our Amazon wish list here: https://bit.ly/MSAmazonWishList Posted by Greater Birmingham Humane Society on Monday, March 27, 2023

