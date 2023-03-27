Greater Birmingham Humane Society collecting donations for Mississippi shelters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society announced on Facebook that they are collecting donations for South Delta Animal Rescue and the Amory Humane Society in response to the tornadoes that devastated the area.
GBHS is taking supplies to the shelters in Mississippi on Thursday or Friday this week. They are looking for food, toys, leashes, collars and other supplies to help pet owners through this difficult time.
Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 300 Snow Drive in Birmingham, or purchased through their Amazon wish list linked here.
GBHS’s full video regarding donations can see viewed below.
