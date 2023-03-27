LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Greater Birmingham Humane Society collecting donations for Mississippi shelters

Greater Birmingham Humane Society wants the city to crack down on animal abusers.
Greater Birmingham Humane Society wants the city to crack down on animal abusers.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society announced on Facebook that they are collecting donations for South Delta Animal Rescue and the Amory Humane Society in response to the tornadoes that devastated the area.

GBHS is taking supplies to the shelters in Mississippi on Thursday or Friday this week. They are looking for food, toys, leashes, collars and other supplies to help pet owners through this difficult time.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 300 Snow Drive in Birmingham, or purchased through their Amazon wish list linked here.

GBHS’s full video regarding donations can see viewed below.

🚨 Donations needed for Mississippi Shelters🚨 Following the devastating tornados that went through areas of Mississippi over the weekend, we are asking for donations to help support these shelters in need. In the coming days, we will be sending food to both South Delta Animal Rescue and the Amory Humane Society. Donations can be dropped off at 300 Snow Drive, or purchased through our Amazon wish list here: https://bit.ly/MSAmazonWishList

Posted by Greater Birmingham Humane Society on Monday, March 27, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police Car
Jackson-Olin HS senior shot, killed in Birmingham
Severe weather threat Sunday evening
First Alert: Storms still possible through Monday at 6 a.m.; Flash Flood Warning for some areas
The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down late Friday night or...
Five tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
Police: Man shot dead in B’ham gas station parking lot early Sunday evening
The Anniston Police Department believes these two incidents are related.
UPDATE: Woman found in road after Anniston shooting dies

Latest News

7 day forecast
First Alert: Chance for another round of rain, thunderstorms as cold front moves through
The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down late Friday night or...
Five tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
Northport relief drive gearing up for western Mississippi tornado survivors
Northport relief drive gearing up for western Mississippi tornado survivors
EPA finishing up at Moody landfill fire site
EPA finishing up at Moody landfill fire site