First Alert Weather Extra: The Natural Way

The Natural Way (WBRC FOX6 News)

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Jimmy and Sierra Stiles are both lovers of the great outdoors and preserving now only the habitats of the native plants and trees, but also the animals which make their homes there.

Their work with Auburn University has led to their project of preserving the native long-leaf pine forests and the Black Indigo Snake for which these woodlands are native habitat.

Their work in reintroducing the Black Indigo into the wild. The project is also connected to controlling the Copperhead Snake population.

The importance of their work shows the interconnected nature of Nature and how native species like the Black Indigo and, yes, even the Copperhead have their place in the ecosystem.

