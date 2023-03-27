LawCall
Heavy rain causes flooding in Chilton County

Flooding in Chilton County
By Jonathan Skinner
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain associated with Sunday’s weather system caused flooding in Chilton County on Monday morning.

One of the hardest hit areas was the city park in Clanton, something Sheriff John Shearon says he and others haven’t seen in some time.

“I have not seen it like that,” Shearon said. “I did stop a guy in the park earlier. He made reference, he said he’s seen it like this. This is the second time in 50 years. He said probably 1978 or somewhere thereabouts, 40-something years ago, he said it was like that.”

The high water coming from Goose Pond Creek in Clanton also caused issues around Airport Road and Ollie Avenue

Sheriff Shearon also said it might be a day or two before they’re really able to see the full extent of all the damage.

