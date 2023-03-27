Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport adds more flights to daily schedule as foot traffic continues to increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport has seen a steady increase in travelers since the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and 2023 has already shown a big jump in numbers.

In January, the airport saw a 17% increase in travelers compared to January 2022. In February, there was a 13% increase.

Vice President of Communications for the Birmingham Airport Authority, Kim Hunt, said the demand means more growth for the market.

By the end of 2023, Birmingham will offer more non-stop flights to Atlanta, New York City, Orlando, Detroit, and Las Vegas.

“We are always working on what customers want and that’s more choice when they fly. We know they want non-stop. We understand that and we work on it around the clock,” said Hunt.

Hunt said with more options for non-stop flights to these cities, ticket prices could come down.

With spring break ongoing and summer vacations coming up, Hunt anticipates the increase to continue.

“There is every reason right now, based on what the airlines are doing, based on how the numbers are going to be very optimistic about what we are offering our customers in the future,” said Hunt.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.