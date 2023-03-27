LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Americans are tipping less than a year ago

According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of places that accept tips for services is increasing, but gratuities are going down.

According to Toast, a restaurant management-based software company, close to 50% of fast-food restaurants now ask customers if they would like to give a little extra pay to staff. That is a 10% increase from three years ago.

Americans, however, are being tight with their wallets.

During the last quarter, the percentage of people who tip at quick-service establishments like McDonald’s and Starbucks was 15.9%.

Last year, it was 16.4%.

Inflation is among the reasons why analysts say some people are tipping less.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather threat Sunday evening
First Alert: Storms still possible through Monday at 6 a.m.; Flash Flood Warning for some areas
Birmingham Police Car
Police: 17-year-old dead after shootout in Birmingham
Storm damage in Hartselle
Four tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
Police: Man shot dead in B’ham gas station parking lot early Sunday evening
The Anniston Police Department believes these two incidents are related.
Man’s body found in ditch in Anniston, woman found in road with gunshot wound

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
County commission approves temporary jail in Tuscaloosa
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado recovery tough for low-income residents
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego....
Twitter hunts Github user who posted source code online
Flood Watch
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch continues until 10 AM; Drying out Monday afternoon and evening