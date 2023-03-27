LawCall
5-year-old fatally shot in Selma, $1k reward offered for info

Selma police are asking for the public’s help following the shooting death of a five-year-old.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are asking for the public’s help following the shooting death of a five-year-old.

According to CrimeStoppers, the shooting took place Saturday around 12:24 p.m. in the area of Dallas Avenue, the Valley Creek Apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found the child with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the child was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

Investigators are seeking answers regarding this heartbreaking fatal shooting and are asking anyone with information to please come forward and help solve this ongoing homicide investigation. CrimeStoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or whereabouts, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

