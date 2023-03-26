LawCall
Where to donate water, supplies for Mississippi cities following tornadoes

Coast cities are working to send water and supplies to those who need it following devastating...
By WLOX Staff and Flora Dedeaux
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Overnight, deadly tornadoes tore through Mississippi and Alabama, leaving at least 23 people dead and many others injured and missing.

Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday in all counties affected by the storms: Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll and Monroe counties.

Now, the cities of Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville and Gulfport are working to send water and supplies to those who need it, in towns like Amory, Rolling Fork and Silver City.

BAY ST. LOUIS

The City of Bay St. Louis is collecting water and supplies like tarps, medicine, batteries, flashlights and canned goods. You can drop off donations at either fire station in the city. Here are their locations:

  • 543 Main Street
  • 6218 W Hinds Street

D’IBERVILLE

Donate bottled water by bringing it to the D’Iberville Fire Department. Cases can be placed in the Police Department trailer located there.

  • 11288 Lamey Bridge Road

GULFPORT

You can drop off cases of water at any Gulfport fire station. Here are their locations:

  • 1200 42nd Avenue
  • 2324 Pass Road
  • 210 Cowan Road
  • 1515 23rd Avenue
  • 641 41st Street
  • 1000 E Pass Road
  • 15239 Dedeaux Road
  • 12001 Dedeaux Road

OCEAN SPRINGS

Items such as blankets, work gloves, first aid kits and hand tools are being accepted at Fire Station #1 in Ocean Springs. A full list of accepted items can be viewed in the city’s Facebook post below.

  • 13209 Hugh Seymour Lane

PASCAGOULA

Items such as bottled water, canned goods, toiletries and diapers are being accepted at the Pascagoula Senior Center.

  • 1912 Live Oake Avenue

The Salvation Army is collecting donations. Text MSTORNADOES to 51555 or visit helpsalvationarmy.org to give.

A GoFundMe being overseen by First Baptist Church in Rolling Fork can be found here.

If you know of other donation sites not mentioned on this list, please send an email to producers@wlox.com.

