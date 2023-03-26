Police: 76 pounds of marijuana found during St. Clair Co. traffic stop
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A traffic stop in St. Clair County ended with authorities finding a large amount of marijuana.
The Moody Police Department, along with help from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and a K9 search team, located 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday, Mar. 26.
No word on the location of the traffic stop or details about any arrests.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.