Police: 76 pounds of marijuana found during St. Clair Co. traffic stop

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A traffic stop in St. Clair County ended with authorities finding a large amount of marijuana.

The Moody Police Department, along with help from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and a K9 search team, located 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday, Mar. 26.

No word on the location of the traffic stop or details about any arrests.

