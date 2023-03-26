LawCall
Police: 76 pounds of marijuana found during St. Clair Co. traffic stop
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A traffic stop in St. Clair County ended with authorities finding a large amount of marijuana.

The Moody Police Department, along with help from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and a K9 search team, located 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday, Mar. 26.

No word on the location of the traffic stop or details about any arrests.

