Meet the Squadron’s biggest fan

By Lynden Blake
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday the Birmingham Squadron held their Fan Appreciation Night! One of the G-league’s youngest fans is definitely the most dedicated.

“My locker is this one,” Dorian Wiley said, while walking in the team’s locker room.

The Squadron don’t let just anyone in there pre-game.

“Would you call yourself one of the biggest squadron fans?” … “Yeah...yeah,” Wiley said.

Wiley has gone to children’s hospital for sickle cell anemia his entire life. When the staff found out he loved basketball they connected the 13-year-old with the Squadron.

“They’re really fun and I like to watch them play and the team’s really nice,” Wiley added.

Dorian makes it to almost every home game.

“They learned my name and when I started sitting behind the bench they started noticing me,” he added.

“They dab him up, hug him I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Dorian’s Mom, Lashawnda, said.

“As you can tell he’s a very social butterfly,” Lashawnda said with a laugh.

At first Dorian was shy, but now he finds himself pretty much in the huddle every time he’s in Legacy Arena.

“I get to hear the coach during timeouts, I think that’s kinda cool,” Wiley added.

Dorian still dreams of playing basketball in the NBA, but what’s cool is he’s learning more than just on the court skills from the Squadron.

“I think because whenever they have a loss, they don’t flip out,” the 13-year-old added.

It’s those off the floor moments that make Dorian the Squadron’s biggest fan.

“I felt like I was on the team,” he said with smile.

The Squadron included Dorian in their huddle Saturday night, and sent their biggest fan home with a season-finale win.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

