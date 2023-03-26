Man’s body found in ditch in Anniston, woman found in road with gunshot wound

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a ditch and a woman was found in a road with a gunshot wound.

Around 11 a.m. March 25, officers responded to the 3200 block of Alexandria Road and found a man’s body in a ditch. The man has been identified as Richard Austin Ward Jr. He was 27. A cause of death has not yet been released.

A woman identified as 55-year-old Laura Jean Thornton was found nearby at the intersection of 33rd St. and Stevens St. suffering from a gunshot wound. Thornton was airlifted to UAB and is in critical condition.

The Anniston Police Department believes these two incidents are related.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

