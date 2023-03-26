Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham Police, a homicide investigation is underway in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest.
A Public Information Officer is on the scene, but no more information is available at this time. We will provide updates to this story as more information is released.
