First Alert: Severe storms possible Sunday through Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe storms will continue to be possible through the morning. The primary threats include large hail, damaging winds up to 60 mph, isolated flash flooding, and tornadoes. Thunderstorms are expected to continue developing during the early morning for areas to the south.

Severe thunderstorm watch (WBRC FOX6 News)

Out the door forecast (WBRC FOX6 News)

The air is much drier to the north with more moisture concentrated to the south where locally heavy rain may lead to the early morning flooding.

Today's storm outlook (WBRC FOX6 News)

Another round of potentially severe storms is possible late this afternoon and into the evening hours tonight with some stronger storms again possible. The stalled front will be the focusing area for the heaviest rain and greatest threat for Severe Storms tonight mainly in areas to the south and east. Again, the primary threats will be large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding, but a tornado or two is possible.

Weather Headlines for Sunday (WBRC FOX6 News)

A weak front will finally push the moisture further south tomorrow but again the front will stall, and this area will again be the focus for additional showers and thunderstorms late Monday night and into Tuesday with the greater threat in South Alabama. Instability will be more limited with lower dew points. The rain will finally push out of the region by Tuesday evening with cooler conditions to follow through Thursday followed by returning rain chances going into the upcoming weekend.

