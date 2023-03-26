UPDATE: I-20 WB in St. Clair Co. is now open after crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The scene is clear and the roadway is back open.

ORIGINAL: State Troopers say a single-vehicle crash has shut down part of I-20 WB in St. Clair County.

The crash happened around 7:29 p.m. March 25. The westbound lanes of I-20 near the 161 mile marker are blocked. It’s unknown when the lanes will re-open.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating.

