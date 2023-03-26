LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

UPDATE: I-20 WB in St. Clair Co. is now open after crash

The westbound lanes of I-20 near the 161 mile marker are now open.
The westbound lanes of I-20 near the 161 mile marker are now open.(Storyblocks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The scene is clear and the roadway is back open.

ORIGINAL: State Troopers say a single-vehicle crash has shut down part of I-20 WB in St. Clair County.

The crash happened around 7:29 p.m. March 25. The westbound lanes of I-20 near the 161 mile marker are blocked. It’s unknown when the lanes will re-open.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch cancelled in Alabama
Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s hunting lodge sold for $3.9 million

Latest News

Many houses in St. Florian were damaged on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama
One man was killed in Morgan County on Friday.
Morgan Co. man killed during severe storms Friday
Morgan Co. deputies respond to power lines on car
Storm damage in Hamilton
Storm damage in Marion County