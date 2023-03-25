What to do if you are drugged by your ride share driver

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have all used ride share vehicles at some point or another. Whether it was to get home from the airport or for a night out with your friends. Some have probably even offered you snacks or drinks.

However a recent story out of Auburn is now serving as a reminder of the potential danger. Just last Friday a woman told Auburn Campus Security that she believes her and her three friends were drugged by their rideshare driver.

She says that the driver provided mixed drinks to the passengers and that she personally experienced vomiting, numbness, confusion and memory loss.

At this time a suspect has not been identified, and police are asking that if you have any information that you contact Auburn Police.

But what should you do if you find yourself in this situation?

“If you immediately start feeling yourself under any sort of intoxicant that you know is wrong. You know if you have been drinking all night, you kind of know what that is like, but if all of a sudden you sense something is wrong, reach out to a friend, use your phone. I don’t even care if dial 911 if you have to, because in essence you have been poisoned,” said Pleasant Grove Police Chief Danny Reid

Chief Reid stressed staying alert is key, and that this can happen anywhere

