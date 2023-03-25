BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Major storm damage has been reported in Hamilton after last night’s severe weather. In the video above you can see the roof of a building was blown all the way across the street from those strong winds.

This is right next door to the Marion County Commission and the Hamilton United Method Church.

Storm damage in Hamilton (Steve Fleming)

There was a tornado warning in this area late last night into early this morning.

We have seen reports of damage in other areas of the county including Bear Creek. Everything from downed powerlines, roof damage, trees down and a barn destroyed.

Now we have reached out to city and county officials to learn more about the extent of the damage. Once those details come into our newsroom, we will update you on air and online.

