MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people have lost their lives following the state-wide tornadoes Friday night.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, 23 people have died, with “dozens” injured along with four missing people have been confirmed by the agency as of 6:20 a.m.

Morning Update as of 6:20am:

We can confirm 23 dead, dozens injured, 4 missing due to last night's tornadoes. We have numerous local and state search and rescue teams that continue to work this morning. A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted — msema (@MSEMA) March 25, 2023

MEMA says there are multiple local and state search and rescue teams currently working at this time.

Assets are on the ground to assist those impacted.

“The loss will be felt in these towns forever. Please pray for God’s hand to be over all who lost family and friends,” Governor Tate Reeves said in a tweet.

