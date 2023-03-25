House fire in Ensley Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire in the 1800 block of Avenue W in Ensley.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, March 25. Upon arrival, crews found the back of the house consumed by fire. According to BFRS, the house is a total loss.

The house was unoccupied or possibly undergoing renovations according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported at this time.

There has been no word on a possible cause of the fire at this time. We will keep this story updated as crews continue to investigate.

House fire in Ensley (WBRC)

