Ex-Navy rescue swimmer accused of trying to drown Florida condo security guard

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A former Navy rescue swimmer from Illinois is charged with attempted murder after an Okaloosa Island condominium security guard says the man tried to drown him in the property’s swimming pool Friday night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Seth Andrew Beavers, 33, of Sterling, Ill., is being held on no bond in the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview, Fla.

Seth Andrew Beavers
Seth Andrew Beavers(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies were called to Waterscape Condominiums, 1110 Santa Rosa Blvd., in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., around 10:15 p.m. The condo’s security guard told deputies that Beavers was at the pool after hours. When asked to leave, Beavers reportedly started a fight, telling the security guard he would drown him, according to the OCSO.

The victim reported that Beavers rolled him into the pool while holding him against his will, hit him in the head, then pushed him under water. The victim, who cannot swim, said he was able to briefly get away and tried to get out of the pool, but Beavers struck him again, wrapped his arm around his neck, and pulled him back into the water, fully submerging his head as if trying to purposefully drown him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Beavers is a former Naval rescue swimmer, the OCSO said.

Authorities said the victim told deputies he feared he was going to die during the encounter.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

