LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Auburn boy with rare brain malformation needs community’s vote in Great Bike Giveway

Auburn boy with rare brain malformation needs community’s vote in Great Bike Giveway
Auburn boy with rare brain malformation needs community’s vote in Great Bike Giveway
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A young boy in Auburn needs the community’s help to make his everyday life more accessible.

Six-year-old Emmett Belcher was born with a rare genetic brain malformation called heminmegaloencephaly.

Belcher’s mother says although Emmett went through brain surgery that had some severe impacts, he is still an adventurous little boy, and he needs your vote in the Great Bike Giveaway for an adaptive bike that would allow him the freedom to explore.

“He is very sensory seeking. He loves swinging, so I think it’s going to be amazing for him to be able to like go safe in a safe with us guiding the bike. It can be votes. It can be donations,” said Annie Campbell.

To vote or donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch cancelled in Alabama
Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says
Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.
Amber Alert canceled in North Carolina

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Jefferson Co. awards $4M in ARPA funds to mental health, substance use organizations
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Jala
Pony on the loose in Tuscaloosa
Pony on the loose causes low-speed foot pursuit in Tuscaloosa
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin gets engaged
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin announces engagement
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Tray