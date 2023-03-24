LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa VA recruiting multiple positions with spring job fair

VA Tuscaloosa Medical Center
VA Tuscaloosa Medical Center(VA Tuscaloosa Medical Center)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is looking to recruit multiple positions as they prepare to host a job fair for those interested.

The spring job fair will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in building 137 Sports Atrium.

Positions include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, housekeeping assistants, food service workers, medical technologists, pipefitters and painters.

Benefits from the VA Medical Center include:

  • Up to $20,000 recruitment bonus to highly qualified RN and LPN applicants
  • Competitive salaries
  • Education debt reduction program for select personnel
  • Retirement benefits
  • Career and growth opportunities
  • National child care program
  • Life/health insurance coverage
  • Employee assistance program
  • Flexible spending account
  • Paid parental leave
  • Long-term disability coverage

RN and LPN candidates can send their resume to tuscaloosajobs@va.gov. Anyone else interested can apply at USAJobs.gov or contact an HRMS representative at (205) 554-2000, ext. 1540.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect identified
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
DeKalb police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur,...
Homeowner shot and killed intruder, police say
Levan Johnson
Vestavia Hills spa owner indicted on sexual abuse charges
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Carver HS student wins award from Princeton University
Carver H.S. student wins award from Princeton University
Carver HS student wins award from Princeton University
Carver HS student wins award from Princeton University
Homewood Public Library
Homewood Public Library hosting document shredding and electronics recycling
Source: WBRC video
Planned nightly lane closures on I-59 to begin on Thursday