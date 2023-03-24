Tuscaloosa VA recruiting multiple positions with spring job fair
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is looking to recruit multiple positions as they prepare to host a job fair for those interested.
The spring job fair will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in building 137 Sports Atrium.
Positions include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, housekeeping assistants, food service workers, medical technologists, pipefitters and painters.
Benefits from the VA Medical Center include:
- Up to $20,000 recruitment bonus to highly qualified RN and LPN applicants
- Competitive salaries
- Education debt reduction program for select personnel
- Retirement benefits
- Career and growth opportunities
- National child care program
- Life/health insurance coverage
- Employee assistance program
- Flexible spending account
- Paid parental leave
- Long-term disability coverage
RN and LPN candidates can send their resume to tuscaloosajobs@va.gov. Anyone else interested can apply at USAJobs.gov or contact an HRMS representative at (205) 554-2000, ext. 1540.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.