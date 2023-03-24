Tuscaloosa VA recruiting multiple positions with spring job fair

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is looking to recruit multiple positions as they prepare to host a job fair for those interested.

The spring job fair will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in building 137 Sports Atrium.

Positions include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, housekeeping assistants, food service workers, medical technologists, pipefitters and painters.

Benefits from the VA Medical Center include:

Up to $20,000 recruitment bonus to highly qualified RN and LPN applicants

Competitive salaries

Education debt reduction program for select personnel

Retirement benefits

Career and growth opportunities

National child care program

Life/health insurance coverage

Employee assistance program

Flexible spending account

Paid parental leave

Long-term disability coverage

RN and LPN candidates can send their resume to tuscaloosajobs@va.gov. Anyone else interested can apply at USAJobs.gov or contact an HRMS representative at (205) 554-2000, ext. 1540.

