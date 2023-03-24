Trussville Board of Education hires new superintendent

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - During a special called board meeting Thursday night, the Trussville Board of Education voted to offer Dr. Patrick Martin the position of superintendent.

Dr. Martin was most recently the Assistant Superintendent for Vestavia Hills City Schools.

The board recently interviewed five candidates presented to them by a consultant with the Alabama Association of School Boards. Dr. Martin was not on that list and was interviewed by the board publicly for the first time Thursday night before the vote to hire him.

The hiring follows a controversy that began in September 2022 about school threats involving a ‘death note’.

Former superintendent, Dr. Patti Neill, resigned back in November. After choosing interim superintendent Frank Costanzo, the search began for a replacement with a targeted start date of April 10, 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.