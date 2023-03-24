LawCall
Trussville Board of Education hires new superintendent

Dr. Patrick Martin was offered the position at a special called board meeting Thursday night.
Dr. Patrick Martin was offered the position at a special called board meeting Thursday night.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - During a special called board meeting Thursday night, the Trussville Board of Education voted to offer Dr. Patrick Martin the position of superintendent.

Dr. Martin was most recently the Assistant Superintendent for Vestavia Hills City Schools.

The board recently interviewed five candidates presented to them by a consultant with the Alabama Association of School Boards. Dr. Martin was not on that list and was interviewed by the board publicly for the first time Thursday night before the vote to hire him.

The hiring follows a controversy that began in September 2022 about school threats involving a ‘death note’.

Former superintendent, Dr. Patti Neill, resigned back in November. After choosing interim superintendent Frank Costanzo, the search began for a replacement with a targeted start date of April 10, 2023.

