Third suspect in 2017 Tuscaloosa murder sentenced

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Life in prison with no chance of parole. That’s the sentence Koran Lewis received this week in court in Tuscaloosa County.

Lewis was the third and final suspect found guilty in the shooting death of Jennifer Nevin in 2017.

Nevin’s body was found on a dirt road off Watermelon Road. Nevin was 23-years old and a mother of little boy.

The first two suspects pleaded guilty and are now serving life sentences.

