Third suspect in 2017 Tuscaloosa murder sentenced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Life in prison with no chance of parole. That’s the sentence Koran Lewis received this week in court in Tuscaloosa County.

Lewis was the third and final suspect found guilty in the shooting death of Jennifer Nevin in 2017.

Nevin’s body was found on a dirt road off Watermelon Road. Nevin was 23-years old and a mother of little boy.

The first two suspects pleaded guilty and are now serving life sentences.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.