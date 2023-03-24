Pringle providing big boost for Alabama men’s hoops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBRC) - Alabama men’s basketball has proven time and time again how talented their roster is this season. When one player is struggling offensively, another is able to come in off the bench and make a huge impact. Nick Pringle is one perfect example of doing just that.

Pringle began his college career at Wofford before making the move to Dodge City Community College in Kansas where he worked with current University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee assistant coach Jake Williams. Williams has seen Pringle take a step in his game firsthand and believes it’s only up from here for the 6-foot-9 forward.

“Nothing that Nick does comes as a surprise to me,” Williams said. “... When his number is called, he’ll be ready.”

