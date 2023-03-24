Post Office Pies: Spring Salad
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Ingredients:
Strawberries
Hot honey balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach
Fresh mozzarella
Hot Honey Vinaigrette recipe:
1/2 Cup Balsamic Vinegar
1/4 Cup Olive Oil
3 Tb Garlic Oil
2/3 Cup Hot Honey
Salt and Pepper to taste
Combine all together in a blender or use an immersion blender, slowly drizzle oil in until well combined and not separated.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.