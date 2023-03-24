LawCall
Post Office Pies: Spring Salad

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Ingredients:

Strawberries

Hot honey balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach

Fresh mozzarella

Hot Honey Vinaigrette recipe:

1/2 Cup Balsamic Vinegar

1/4 Cup Olive Oil

3 Tb Garlic Oil

2/3 Cup Hot Honey

Salt and Pepper to taste

Combine all together in a blender or use an immersion blender, slowly drizzle oil in until well combined and not separated.

