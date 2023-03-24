Post Office Pies: Spring Salad

Ingredients:

Strawberries

Hot honey balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach

Fresh mozzarella

Hot Honey Vinaigrette recipe:

1/2 Cup Balsamic Vinegar

1/4 Cup Olive Oil

3 Tb Garlic Oil

2/3 Cup Hot Honey

Salt and Pepper to taste

Combine all together in a blender or use an immersion blender, slowly drizzle oil in until well combined and not separated.

