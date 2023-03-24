LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: Dothan woman charged with killing her friend

Porsche Hudgens booking photo
Porsche Hudgens booking photo(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan woman faces charges that she caused the death of a friend while driving under the influence of controlled substances.

Police arrested Porche Terez Hudgens, 33, on manslaughter and DUI allegations related to a single-vehicle wreck along West Main Street in Dothan on November 17, 2022.

She was jailed on Thursday.

Investigators say while driving to a medical appointment, the car left the roadway near Bracewell Avenue and struck a tree further down Main Street, causing the death of passenger Josephine Edwards, who was 81.

The identity of the drugs allegedly found in Hudgens was not immediately available for this report.

Officers also charged Hudgens with having a revoked driver’s license.

Public records indicate that Hudgens sometimes uses the name Hudgeons.

Her booking photo will be posted when available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect identified
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.
Amber Alert canceled in North Carolina
Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say
DeKalb police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur,...
Homeowner shot and killed intruder, police say

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Nighttime weather threat becomes a different set of challenges for first responders
Source: WBRC video
Alabama gets ready for Sweet 16 matchup vs. San Diego State
Source: WBRC video
Training future teachers of America
Source: WBRC video
Staying safe while using rideshares
Source: WBRC video
Preparing for potentially severe weather