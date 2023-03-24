Police: Dothan woman charged with killing her friend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan woman faces charges that she caused the death of a friend while driving under the influence of controlled substances.

Police arrested Porche Terez Hudgens, 33, on manslaughter and DUI allegations related to a single-vehicle wreck along West Main Street in Dothan on November 17, 2022.

She was jailed on Thursday.

Investigators say while driving to a medical appointment, the car left the roadway near Bracewell Avenue and struck a tree further down Main Street, causing the death of passenger Josephine Edwards, who was 81.

The identity of the drugs allegedly found in Hudgens was not immediately available for this report.

Officers also charged Hudgens with having a revoked driver’s license.

Public records indicate that Hudgens sometimes uses the name Hudgeons.

Her booking photo will be posted when available.

