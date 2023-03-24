LawCall
Planned nightly lane closures on I-59 to begin on Thursday

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will be closing sections of Interstate 59 northbound nightly beginning on Thursday as crews conduct repair work.

Concrete pavement repair work will take place on I-59 northbound from the I-459 entrance to just before Chalkville Mountain Road at mile marker 139. The work will require the closure of the right lane from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

ALDOT expects the work to be complete by 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

