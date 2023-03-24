Law enforcement in west Alabama train to stay sharp, just in case

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement officers came together in Pickens County to train for the worst.

Pickens County Medical Center, which is currently vacant, was used as a training ground for an active shooter situation.

The training went well. It involved 15 lawmen helping to make sure all 5 law enforcement agencies in Pickens County are prepared.

It’s a nightmare new Pickens County Sheriff Jordan Powell thinks about every morning when he wakes up.

“Anything is possible. In the world we live in now, we have to be prepared,” said Sheriff Powell.

And therein lies what happened inside the now-closed Pickens County hospital, a building-clearing training exercise. Law enforcement declined to allow us to film any part of the training. They wanted no risk of potentially revealing any tactics or ideas.

“There is no doubt in my mind we’ll handle what we need to handle,” said Reform Police Chief Richard Black.

Black says while west Alabama may be rural and quiet, there should be no mistake should the unthinkable happen.

“Everybody that works in this county will handle what they’re supposed to handle when it comes time what needs to be handled,” Chief Black said.

“You shouldn’t always think it wouldn’t happen to us and it never really crossed your mind, but with the world has changed now, everyday is a battle,” said Sheriff Powell.

Training not only with their weapons, but sharpening the mind as well.

“They have to be able to think quick on their feet and react without thinking and that comes through training,” said Chief Black.

Remaining prepared, staying keenly aware in west Alabama.

The law enforcement community in Pickens County says it plans another training exercise at the medical center on March 31.

