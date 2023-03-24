Homewood Public Library hosting document shredding and electronics recycling

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Anyone needing sensitive documents destroyed and old electronics recycled will have the opportunity to do so next month.

The Homewood Public Library will be hosting document shredding and electronics recycling on April 14.

The event will take place in the back lot of the library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Gone For Good’s shredding truck will be there to destroy sensitive documents and files while Protec Recycling will be on hand to recycle old computers, household electronics, small appliances, and other items.

Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling (Homewood Public Library)

Cell phone destruction is $5 and hard drive destruction will be available for $10. Flat-panel TVs will not be accepted.

Anyone bringing documents to be shredded is asked to not bring any metal or plastic. There is a limit of two bags or boxes of documents per person.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.