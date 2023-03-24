LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Jala

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Jala, born November 2007, is strong-willed and loyal to those she cares for. She has a gift for cheering people up, making them laugh, and putting a smile on their faces. She has a bubbly personality!

Jala would benefit from a loving family to help her transition into adulthood.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

