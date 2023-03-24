FIRST ALERT: Strong and severe storms Friday night into Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday. The big story today is the significant threat for severe weather across the Southeast.

Severe Threat Friday (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a moderate risk (red) - threat level 4 out of 5 - for parts of northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and western Mississippi. Areas in the moderate risk have the highest potential to see a tornado outbreak. Tornadoes could be strong to intense (EF-2 or greater) in the moderate risk area. An enhanced risk (orange) - threat level 3 out of 5- includes eastern Mississippi and clips parts of far northwest Alabama. The rest of Central Alabama is under a slight risk (yellow)- threat level 2 out of 5.

Storm Threat Timing (WBRC)

Our biggest threat will likely occur tonight between 10 PM and end Saturday morning as late as 7 AM. The main impact will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and isolated tornadoes. The tornado threat will likely be higher for parts of west Alabama where wind shear and unstable air are the greatest. Just make sure you stay weather aware tonight into tomorrow morning. Have multiple ways to receive critical weather information. Make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio turned on and with fresh batteries. Keep electronics charged and monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. If any warnings are issued, we will likely be on television. If a warning is issued for your area, make sure you have a plan on where to go in your home to take shelter.

Today's Hourly Forecast (WBRC)

We are currently enjoying a dry and warm start to the day. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. All of the active weather remains to our west in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri where this strong system continues to develop. We don’t have to worry about any bad weather during the daylight hours today. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky this morning with a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. It will remain warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Areas such as Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Bibb counties could warm into the mid 80s. Winds will come from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph by this evening. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower this evening, but I think most of us remain dry before 9 PM.

Severe Potential Tonight: We are forecasting supercells - individual storms capable of producing large hail and tornadoes- to develop in Louisiana and Mississippi this evening. A severe weather outbreak will likely develop with these storms merging into a line of storms as they move into eastern Mississippi. The line of storms will likely impact northwest Alabama late tonight around 10 PM - Midnight. We’ll have to watch for supercells ahead of the line, but most of the models show a low chance for that to happen.

The Next 24 - Fri. 11 p.m. (WBRC)

Our main issues will occur overnight as the line moves to the east-southeast. Most of us will end up seeing heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds gusting up to 40- 60 mph. Power outages can’t be ruled out, so make sure you keep your electronic devices charged. The line of storms will be capable of producing isolated tornadoes too. The greatest tornado threat will likely remain in west Alabama. The storms will race through the area, and I think most of the active weather will be out of Alabama by 5-6 AM.

Saturday will end up mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Highs are forecast to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. An isolated strong storm could develop in the afternoon hours, but the threat appears unlikely and mainly in south Alabama. If a storm somehow develops Saturday afternoon, it would be capable of producing strong winds and large hail.

Storms Return Sunday Evening: Dry and cool air will slowly filter into the northern half of Alabama Sunday morning. Temperatures will likely start out in the low to mid 50s. The first half of Sunday is looking dry with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 70s. The cold front that moves through our area tomorrow will likely stall along the Gulf Coast and lift northwards as a warm front. Rain and storms will likely move into our southern counties Sunday evening. By Sunday night, most of Central Alabama will see rain and thunderstorms. Severe ingredients could increase Sunday night across I-20 and points to the south. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. Tornado threat looks extremely low in this setup, but can’t be completely ruled out. If the threat for severe weather increases, we will let you know.

Rain and Storms Possible Monday: We will likely wake up with storms Monday morning, but the stormy weather will eventually drift south of I-20 by Monday evening. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out Monday morning and into the early afternoon hours. The main threats will be gusty winds and hail. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 70s Monday. Rain chances will be possible south of I-20 Monday night into Tuesday. We will likely dry out by Tuesday evening. Heavy rain could set up across the southern half of the state where rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches. Central Alabama will likely end up with 1-2 inches of rainfall between now and next Tuesday.

Cooler Air Possible Next Wednesday: We could see a surge of cooler air move into Central Alabama by the middle of next week. We could see lows in the 40s Wednesday morning with highs in the upper 60s. Next Wednesday is looking sunny and dry. Long-range models hint that we could see another stretch of warm and unsettled weather by the end of next week. Next Friday into Saturday could end up stormy across the Southeast. Active pattern is expected as we finish out March and move into April.

Have a wonderful weekend and stay weather aware tonight and again Sunday night!

