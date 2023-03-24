LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Estimates show March Madness poured $10 million into the Magic City

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - March madness resumes tonight and while you have likely been checking your bracket, tourism and city leaders have been checking their wallets.

The big question, just how large of an economic impact did the beloved tourney make for the Magic city.

Tourism leaders at the Convention and Visitors Bureau were hopeful to land somewhere between $6 and $10 million. Today, they are all smiles and now estimate the tourney led to a $10.3 million economic impact.

“I think it is huge, and it just speaks to sports tourism and how important it is for our community,” said Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau Vice President Sports Sales & Marketing David Galbaugh.

The CVB used a number of factors to get the estimate with the sell out crowds in Legacy Arena and the hotel occupancy numbers chief among them.

“We weren’t completely sold in our downtown hotel inventory but, basically for Thursday through Saturday, we ran at 85 percent occupancy. So I really think that speaks to what that event did for our community and the economic impact it contributed to our economy,” said Galbaugh.

Rev Birmingham is another group who monitored the crowds closely and stress the data suggests a huge week for Birmingham.

“Thursday alone we had up to forty thousand people in the uptown district and almost one hundred and thirty thousand people walking around downtown. That is on a Thursday, it is one of the biggest weekdays we have had since 2020. Huge predictor for the post COVID world,” said Rev Birmingham City Center District Manager Michael Symes.

According to Rev data, 55.42 percent of the Thursday crowds were from over 30 miles away and on Saturday nearly 30,000 people visited the Uptown District.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect identified
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
DeKalb police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur,...
Homeowner shot and killed intruder, police say
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Levan Johnson
Vestavia Hills spa owner indicted on sexual abuse charges

Latest News

BSC supporters not giving up hope college will stay open
Birmingham Southern’s supporters still fighting for funding aid
Thousands of students learning in BCS classrooms during intersession week
Source: WBRC video
Law enforcement in west Alabama train to stay sharp, just in case
DCH employees to get minimum of 5% raises
DCH in Tuscaloosa awards millions in employee pay raises