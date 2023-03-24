LawCall
Decatur woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child

Amanda Wright, 47
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department’s VICE/Narcotics Unit arrested three people on Thursday after receiving multiple complaints of drug sales and drug use in a home on Anderson Drive in Decatur.

Some of those complaints were stating that the adult tenant was allowing juveniles to use narcotics at the home

During the investigation, investigators discovered that the home was rented by 47-year-old Amanda Wright and probable cause for a search warrant was obtained.

On Thursday the search warrant was executed and officers came in contact with Wright, 19-year-old Devilon Carthen, 19-year-old Tony Boyd Jr. and a juvenile girl.

A large amount of marijuana prepackaged for sale, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were found during the search.

Wright was arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child, possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Morgan County Jail where she is being held on a $3,100 bond.

Tony Boyd Jr., 19
Boyd was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana 1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and is being helped on a $2,800 bond.

Devilon Carthen, 19
Carthen was arrested and charged with loitering in a drug house. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $300 bond.

The juvenile girl was placed back in the custody of her legal guardian and the Department of Human Resources was notified.

