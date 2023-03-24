LawCall
The Comeback Kid: Jahvon Quinerly’s return to the Big Dance

Alabama’s star point guard comes back from ACL injury a year ago to help lead the Crimson Tide in March
By Jake Stansell
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBRC) - As Alabama dances into the Sweet 16, it’s a been a special return to the court for Jahvon Quinerly.

The Tide’s star point guard tore his ACL a year ago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in a game against Maryland. His comeback is well-documented to where now Quinerly is playing some his best ball and helping lead the Tide in the postseason.

Those who know him best and played with him in high school say that Quinerly has his confidence back and that it’s as if he’s playing like he did in high school at Hudson Catholic Regional High School in New Jersey.

“His résumé, he’s won in middle school, high school, AU circuits, we’ve won state championships together, and college he’s obviously won at that level,” Jahvon’s high school teammate Shackylle Dezonie said. “So, there’s like this trend now that he plays well in March, but he’s kind of just a winner.”

