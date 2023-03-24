Closed Pickens County hospital may be a step closer to reopening

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pickens County Hospital in Carrolton may be a step closer to reopening.

WBRC has learned Governor Kay Ivey has set aside $10 million for the reopening of the medical center, but it is by far not a done deal in the state legislature.

The hospital closed a couple of years ago because funding dried up. Hospital supporters say under this plan, the money would be used to bring the medical center up to code, and then reopen the emergency room and use the remaining part of the building for psychiatric services.

Carrolton Mayor Mickey Walker says he remains hopeful the funding will come through. We’ll keep you posted.

