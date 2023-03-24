Birmingham Zoo adds 2 rhinos

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo has welcomed two new family members; eastern black rhinos named Moyo and Kesi.

Female Kesi was born on March 15, 2017, and comes from from the Pittsburgh Zoo. “Kesi loves splashing in the water, eating willow branches, and spending time being brushed by her keepers,” said Annie Kaspar, Zoo Manager of Trails of Africa. Moyo was born on May 17, 2017, and is from the St. Louis Zoo.

“Moyo means ‘heart’ in Swahili, and he has certainly stolen ours,” explains Kaspar. “He really enjoys his training sessions and interacting with his keepers. He also loves wallowing in the mud in his habitat and eating all kinds of vegetation, especially browsing on larger branches full of leaves.”

Source: Birmingham Zoo

The announcement also includes the official public opening of the Zoo’s newly renovated Daniel Foundation Alabama Rhino Habitat on March 25, 2023. The Zoo joins fellow Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited zoos and aquariums around the world in participation with the Black Rhino Species Survival Plan® (SSP) that led them here to Alabama.

For now, guests will probably see Kesi and Moyo living separately most of the time, but the zoo hopes to introduce them for breeding in the future.

