Bill in Ala. legislature would allow parents to claim unborn child as dependent

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s 2023 legislative session is underway. A bill working its way through the legislature could allow you to claim an unborn child on your tax return.

House Bill 182 would expand the definition of a dependent to include an unborn child.

Representative Tracy Estes, R-District 17, tells us the legislation is in line with the Human Life Protection Act that says an unborn child is defined as a human being. Under the proposed bill, depending on the person’s tax bracket, you can claim that unborn child as a deduction. Estes says it will give some relief to families.

If passed, you could start claiming an unborn child as a dependent on Jan. 1, 2024.

“By doing so, this is saving young families money by counting this child as a tax deduction during the gestational phase and also sending the reminder that we believe that is an unborn child inside the mother’s womb,” Estes said.

If this passes, you will have to fill out a form that will be created by the Department of Revenue then get it signed by a licensed healthcare professional to verify the pregnancy.

The bill made its way out of committee this week and will head to the House for a vote.

