Anniston Regional Medical Center hiring event addressing critical needs in healthcare

By Bria Chatman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s Regional Medical Center Health System hosted their first ever system wide hiring event on Wednesday for positions in various departments throughout the hospital.

RMC is looking for employees in areas like nursing, admissions, environmental services and more.

“We need nurses. Everyone needs nurses. We all know we’re in a nursing shortage. But we also need housekeepers,” says Director of Nursing Jamie Harris. “We also need food and dietary. We also need PCTs. So we’ve seen a little bit of everything and hired a little bit of everything today.

Participants were encouraged to bring their resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews and job offers. Upon arrival, they were directed to speak with hiring managers from different departments and then asked to fill out a one page application form prior to their interview. From that point, RMC helped determine if and where applicants fit best.

“You put in your application. It’s about a fifteen-minute interview, says Harris. “If you’re right for that position. They will speak to you and offer you a job. If you’re not, then we take you to the next area where you may fit in a better area.”

The event was held from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the hospital’s Tyler Center. They chose a broad timeframe to meet people’s various work schedules. By lunchtime, the hospital had already hired more than 50 people.

RMC says with pay increases across the board, flexible work schedules, their pending affiliation with UAB, and more, there’s never been a better time to apply.

“We’ve heard you, and we’re raising rates system wide!” says Louis Bass, CEO. “We are working hard to bring you back home to RMC, because we have a place for you.”

To learn more about the positions available, click here.

