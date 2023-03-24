AAATC: Smoked tuna dip
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Smoked Tuna Dip
Ingredients:
4 oz smoked tuna, diced
3 oz softened cream cheese
2 Tbsp mayonnaise
1/4 cup diced celery
1/4 cup diced carrots
1 Tbsp minced basil
1/2 tsp liquid smoke
1 tsp brandy
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a bowl. You can serve this on lettuce wraps or focaccia. Excellent appetizer! Enjoy!
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.