AAATC: Smoked tuna dip

Smoked Tuna Dip

Ingredients:

4 oz smoked tuna, diced

3 oz softened cream cheese

2 Tbsp mayonnaise

1/4 cup diced celery

1/4 cup diced carrots

1 Tbsp minced basil

1/2 tsp liquid smoke

1 tsp brandy

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. You can serve this on lettuce wraps or focaccia. Excellent appetizer! Enjoy!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.