Yo Mama’s: Spinach and Artichoke Stuffed Chicken

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:

6 boneless skinless Chicken breast

1/4 c Fajitas seasoning

1/2 c Worcestershire sauce

10 oz Chopped spinach

1 cup Artichoke hearts (chopped and drained)

3/4 cup Mayonnaise

Cream cheese (8 oz) softened

1 pkg knorr vegetables recipe mix

1 c Shredded cheddar cheese

1 tsp Garlic powder

1/2 c Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Season chicken breast with fajita seasoning and Worcestershire sauce. Set aside

Mix mayo and cream cheese. Stir in vegetable mix. Add spinach, artichokes, cheddar cheese, garlic powder and Parmesan cheese.

Lay out chicken breast place 2 tbsp spinach-and artichoke mix midway chicken breast and roll. Place rolled edges down on nonstick pan.

Bake at 375 degrees for 35 mins.

