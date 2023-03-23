LawCall
Vestavia Hills spa owner indicted on sexual abuse charges

Levan Johnson
Levan Johnson(Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - New court records released Thursday show the former operator of a Vestavia Hills day spa is accused of abusing even more people than originally believed.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Levan Johnson on 28 charges of sexual abusing 14 different people. That is double the number of charges Johnson faced when he was first arrested by police in February 2022.

Police say Johnson operated the Oasis Day Spa in Rocky Ridge Plaza.

