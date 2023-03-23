Vestavia Hills spa owner indicted on sexual abuse charges

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - New court records released Thursday show the former operator of a Vestavia Hills day spa is accused of abusing even more people than originally believed.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Levan Johnson on 28 charges of sexual abusing 14 different people. That is double the number of charges Johnson faced when he was first arrested by police in February 2022.

Police say Johnson operated the Oasis Day Spa in Rocky Ridge Plaza.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.