Suspects wanted in Dollar General robbery

West Precinct Officers were called to the Dollar General at 915 3rd Avenue West March 19 on a robbery report.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help finding a three robbery suspects.

West Precinct Officers were called to the Dollar General at 915 3rd Avenue West March 19 on a robbery report.


Officers arrived on the scene and learned the business had been robbed by two men and one woman.

One of the men demanded money and threatened to shoot a store associate, according to police. The suspects left the scene and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

