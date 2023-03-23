Sidewalks coming to Delcris Drive in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - New sidewalks will soon be coming to some residents in Homewood. After years of complaints from residents, crews will start working on Delcris Drive in April, giving the area walking paths for the first time.

City Councilor Andrew Wolverton for Ward Two said construction will start next month.

The first phase of the project will start at the intersection of Delcris Drive and Velmont Drive and turn down Shades Glen Drive to Forest Brook Drive. He said that is the flattest part of the neighborhood, so the easiest place to start. It will be about a mile and a half of new sidewalk and Wolverton said it will improve the safety for residents in the area.

“We hear from residents all the time about kids walking, playing, or biking down the street to the neighbors house,” Wolverton said. “The roads up there are somewhat narrow in spots and not the most safe place to be, so providing a place that is off the road way will be an added bonus.”

Phase 1 of the sidewalk rollout will only take two or three months to complete and Wolverton said it will cost the city a little under $300,000. He said they already have plans for where phase two of the sidewalk project will go.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.