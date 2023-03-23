Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Abigail Brown!

Abigail is a senior at Mortimer Jordan High School with a 4.38 GPA. She is a member FCCLA, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, and is an MJHS Ambassador. In addition, she gives back through her church and her job at Covenant Place. Her caring and compassionate nature is respected by all.

Abigail, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

