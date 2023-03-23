One-on-one with Alabama’s Brandon Miller’s high school coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBRC) - Marlin Simms knew after the first game he saw Brandon Miller play that he was a special player.

Even if Miller never won a state title while at Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tennessee, he certainly set a new standard. And less than a year later, Miller has earned Southeastern Conference Newcomer and Player of the Year honors. Now the Alabama superstar freshman is on the brink of helping the Crimson Tide win a national championship.

WBRC’s Jake Stansell caught up with Simms, Miller’s high school coach, to talk more about the type of basketball player that Miller has become.

