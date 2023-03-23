LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot

Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A Delaware man turned a trip to the grocery store into a $5 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Florida Lottery, 66-year-old Peter Sullivan hit the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game after purchasing the ticket at a Publix supermarket in Delray Beach.

Lottery officials said the Delaware resident claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $3,960,000.

The Publix store will also receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Florida officials said the $20 Gold Rush Limited game launched in September 2021. It features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect identified
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to...
Frustrations persist for American Car Center customers

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, walk toward the U.S. Capitol...
Informant didn’t spy on Proud Boys defense, prosecutors say
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect identified
FILE - A pile of challenged books appears at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City on Dec....
Book ban attempts hit record high in 2022, library group says
Source: WBRC video
Student grazed by bullet at Anniston HS