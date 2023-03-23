Man stabbed to death in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Leeds Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened March 22.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Jeremy Marcel Marbury. He was 35.

Authorities say the stabbing happened during a domestic assault just before 5 p.m. in the 7900 block of Charles Barkley Avenue.

