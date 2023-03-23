LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man stabbed to death in Leeds

Jeremy Marcel Marbury was stabbed to death in Leeds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.
Jeremy Marcel Marbury was stabbed to death in Leeds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.(Storyblocks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Leeds Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened March 22.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Jeremy Marcel Marbury. He was 35.

Authorities say the stabbing happened during a domestic assault just before 5 p.m. in the 7900 block of Charles Barkley Avenue.

123movies-i.net

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to...
Frustrations persist for American Car Center customers

Latest News

One-on-one with Alabama’s Brandon Miller’s high school coach
Four Auburn Univ. female students report possible drugging by rideshare driver
New sidewalks coming to Homewood area
Sidewalks coming to Delcris Drive in Homewood
First Alert Weather 9p 3-22-23
FIRST ALERT: A dose of warm, spring sunshine before storms arrive Friday night