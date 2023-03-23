LawCall
Lauderdale Co. man pleads not guilty following dogfighting arrest

A Lauderdale County man who was arrested in October 2022 pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment after being charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man who was arrested in October 2022 pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment after being charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty.

Lamarcus Ricks turned himself in on Oct. 28 after authorities seized multiple dogs from a property in Tuscumbia and nearly 68 dogs from a property in Center Star, Alabama. Ricks was charged with 17 counts of dogfighting and over 60 counts of animal cruelty.

A status conference regarding Ricks’ case is scheduled for August 1.

